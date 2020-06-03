Frank Rizzo statue removed from plaza of Municipal Services Building

The controversial statue of former Philadelphia mayor and police commissioner Frank Rizzo has been removed from the plaza of the Municipal Services Building.

Crews worked during the early morning hours Wednesday to uproot the polarizing statue. The 10-foot tall structure was lifted with a crane and hauled away in the back of a truck. No word where the statue will be headed.

"The statue represented bigotry, hatred, and oppression for too many people, for too long. It is finally gone." Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted on Wednesday.

The often-vandalized statue of Rizzo was the target of demonstrators during Saturday's chaotic events. Protesters tried to topple the statue but it would not budge. A small fire was lit underneath the defaced statue.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Monday denounced the statue and called it a "monument to racist, unaccountable governance."

"The Frank Rizzo statue should never have been erected, and should have been removed long ago," Krasner tweeted Monday morning," Krasner said in a tweet.

On Sunday, Mayor Jim Kenney announced that Philadelphia would accelerate plans to move a statue of the former Philadelphia mayor.

Rizzo, who died in 1991 at the age of 70, forged a volatile relationship with the African-American community in Philadelphia. He served as police commissioner from 1967-1971 and was a two-term mayor from 1972-1980.

