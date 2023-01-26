Weather Authority: Friday to be chilly, sunny ahead of weekend warmup with temps in the 50s

Friday is set to be a chilly and sunny Day in the Delaware Valley, ahead of a weekend warmup just in time for the Eagles NFC Championship game.

Temperatures are starting in the 30s with calmer winds that will cause temperatures to be in the 20s in the morning and 30s during daytime.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will jump to the 50s and remain mild.

On Sunday, some sunshine will linger when the game begins, but conditions will become cloudier as the game continues.

By 5 p.m. on Sunday, light rain will move through the area, with another chance for a shower on Monday morning.

February begins on Wednesday and temperatures will then take a plunge with highs in the 30s.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 41, Low: 33

SATURDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 50, Low: 32

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 52, Low: 37

MONDAY: Morning shower, afternoon sun. High: 49, Low: 40

TUESDAY: Clouds to sun. High: 41, Low: 35

WEDNESDAY: A late shower. High: 39, Low: 31

THURSDAY: High: 34, Low: 28