Weather Authority: Friday to be mild ahead of sunny, dry conditions for Eagles game on Saturday

Friday is set to be a mild day in the Delaware Valley ahead of a sunny, dry and breezy Saturday, perfect for the Eagles' game against the Giants at the Linc.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says wind will be the weather maker for Friday, with wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

Temperatures are starting in the upper 30s and low 40s as temperatures prepare to climb to the upper 40s. However, due to gusty winds, temperatures will feel lower than they actually are.

Breezy conditions will continue Saturday, but it won't be too much of an impact on tailgating plans.

Looking ahead to Saturday night, temperatures will be in the upper 30s for the big playoff game.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: High: 47, Low: 41

SATURDAY: High: 44, Low: 34

SUNDAY: High: 45, Low: 31

MONDAY: High: 43, Low: 40

TUESDAY: High: 46, Low: 31

WEDNESDAY: High: 48, Low: 32

THURSDAY: High: 43, Low: 36