Germantown Academy closed due to coronavirus concerns

Germantown Academy will be closed through the end of its scheduled spring break due to coronavirus concerns.

Montgomery County officials say at least four people have tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

In an email to families, school officials announced the school would be closed through March 30. The email came after a family member of a student tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

According to school officials, the family member was experiencing mild symptoms and the student had no symptoms.

In an abundance of caution, the student is self-quarantined. While the family member had not been on campus, the student was on campus through March 6.

Email sent to parents of students at Germantown Academy regarding school closure over coronavirus concerns.

“At this point it is up to the individual school districts as to whether or not they want to close any schools,” said Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.

The officials decided it best to close school and conduct virtual classrooms through Tuesday, March 17, allowing deep cleaning of the campus to take place while students are not in the vicinity.

“Oh I think it’s a good move,” said Ernie Brownstein, who has two grandchildren who attend Germantown Academy. “Better to be safe than sorry.”

Virtual classes are set to begin Thursday, March 12, and run through Tuesday, March 17.

Closing Germantown Academy has a domino effect. That means sports and all school events are also canceled this week, including the SAT college admissions test that was scheduled for March 14.

While concern over coronavirus grows, school officials say thanks to a dry winter, they’ve had no snow days, leaving the calendar flexible for cleaning days. The three-day mini-break allows teachers to adjust their lesson plans to an online format.

"I really dont think it’s that big a deal,” said Alana Tinsley, who is a student at Chestnut College. “Just be sanitary and careful what you touch”

Parents and students are encouraged to contact staff and school officials with any questions.

For more information on coronavirus and what the Pennsylvania Department of Health is doing to combat the outbreak, see here. Montgomery County also has information regarding their response to the diseas here.

