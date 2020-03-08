Germantown Academy to close due to coronavirus concerns

article

Germantown Academy announces it is closing through the end of their scheduled spring break due to coronavirus concerns.

In an email to families, officials announced the school would be closed through March 29. It was discovered, a family member of a student tested presumptive positive for COVID-19. According to school officials, the family member was experiencing mild symptoms and the student had no symptoms. In an abundance of caution, the student is self-quarantined.

While the family member had not been on campus, the student had been, through Friday, March 6.

The officials decided it best to close school, conduct virtual classrooms through Tuesday, March 17 and allow deep cleaning of the campus to take place while students are not in the vicinity.

RELATED COVERAGE: 2 new presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Montgomery County bring Pa. total to 6

Dr. Mike: What you really need to know about coronavirus

Dr. Oz separates coronavirus fact vs. fiction

Advertisement

University of Pennsylvania cancels large-scale orientation events in April amid coronavirus concerns

How COVID-19 has impacted Delaware Valley so far

Virtual classes are set to begin Thursday, March 12 and run through Tuesday, March 17.

College Board SATs will not take place at the school Saturday, March 14. A decision as to a new location is pending and will be announced at a later date.

Parents and students are encouraged to contact staff and school officials with any questions.

For more information on coronavirus and what the Pennsylvania Department of Health is doing to combat the outbreak, click here.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP