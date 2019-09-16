Girl, 6, claims stranger put bag over her head in NJ

article

A 6-year-old claims a stranger approached her and placed a bag over her head outside her home.

Howell Township police say the girl told them she was picking up her toys outside the home on Crooked Stick Court on Sunday when the man appeared. The child told police she screamed and went inside the house.

The girl was not injured.

Police say the man never tried to grab the girl.

Authorities believe the man was driving a black SUV. He was wearing black shorts and a black T-shirt.

