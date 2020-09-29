Girl battling 2 rare cancers in need of bone marrow donor

A mom who grew up in South Jersey is looking for a bone marrow donor for her young daughter battling two rare cancers.

Sloane, 3, a spunky little girl needs our help.

The Caston family currently lives in Delray Beach, Florida, but Keri is originally from Cherry Hill. They're hoping Philly can show them some hometown love by taking a minute to join the bone marrow registry potentially giving their daughter a fighting chance to survive.

"Just praying they come through for us. I grew up here I’m just hoping that they’re with me," Keri said.

If you wish to join the registry, please click here.

