Police: Girl struck by car after getting off school bus in Springfield Township

Police say a young girl was struck after she got off the school bus in Springfield Township.

It happened on the 400 block of E. Woodland Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Springfield police arrived on the scene and provided first aid to the girl. She was taken to Crozer Chester Hospital. No word on the girl's condition at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

