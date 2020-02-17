Gold Alert issued for 10-year-old boy missing from New Castle County

Police have issued a Gold Alert for a 10-year-old boy missing from New Castle County.

Shamar Wallace was last seen by his mother on Friday morning at their home on Caravel Avenue in New Castle Crossing.

Police said Shamar is known to play outside with kids in the neighborhood and visit various apartments. Parents within the neighborhood reportedly saw Wallace on Friday afternoon.

Shamar Wallace, 10, was last seen by his mother at his New Castle County home on Valentine's Day.

Wallace was described as 5-foot-4 and 150 pounds with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket with a white collar, black Nike sweatpants and black Nike sneakers.

Police said the boy's nickname is "Bubba."

Anyone with information onWallace's whereabouts is urged to contact the New Castle County Division of Police at 302- 573-2800.

