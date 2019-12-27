Gold Alert issued for missing 85-year-old man from Sussex County
GEORGETOWN - Authorities in Delaware have issued a Gold Alert for a missing 85-year-old man from Georgetown.
Police say Nelson Adams was last seen leaving his home around 8 a.m. Friday.
Investigators describe Nelson as a white man, approximately 5-foot-10, 207 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last spotted wearing a maroon shirt with black pants.
Police urge the public to be on the lookout for a red 2007 Ford Focus with a Delaware license plate.
Police say there is a true concern for Nelson's safety and wellbeing.
Anyone with information regarding Nelson's whereabouts is asked to contact authorities at 302-752-3857 or dial 911.
