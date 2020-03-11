Gov. Carney issues 'Stay-at-Home' order while COVID-19 cases jump to 56

There are now 56 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Delaware, according to state health officials, a number which jumped by 11 people since Saturday.

Governor John Carney issued a Stay-at-Home order for all Delaware residents Sunday afternoon, as cases in Delaware rise. The order is set to begin Tuesday, March 24 at 8 a.m. All non-essential businesses are to close, in order to help stem the tide of coronavirus. The order will remain in place until May 15, or the public health crisis lifts.

Three unidentified patients are in critical condition, health officials said. 30 patients are men and 26 are women. The patients range from 14 to 80 years old. Six people are hospitalized.

Officials indicated the source of the virus for most of the cases is unknown, leading officials to suggest community spreading is occurring in Delaware.

Early in the outbreak, at least seven of the COVID-19 patients were tied to the University of Delaware community.

A 3D print of a SARS-CoV-2 — also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19 — virus particle. (NIH)

The University of Delaware previously announced that two graduate students and a postdoctoral researcher tested positive for the coronavirus.

The University said in a statement that three of the patients had close contact with each other at an off-campus social event in February. The three people were also with the faculty member who was the first person to test positive in the state.

CASES:

There are currently 56 COVID-19 cases in Delaware. Below is a breakdown of cases by county:

– New Castle County: 39

– Kent County: 5

– Sussex County: 12

Delaware’s beaches are being closed to vacationers and other residents because too many groups are visiting them in resistance to social distancing directives for the new coronavirus, Gov. John Carney announced on Saturday.

The beach ban, which took effect late Saturday afternoon and could last through May 15, will prohibit public access except for exercise or to walk dogs where dogs are permitted.

An earlier emergency declaration from Carney prohibited public gatherings of 50 or more people for several weeks. Violations are considered a criminal offense.

“We need everyone to take this situation seriously. We saw too many people on the beaches (Friday) and we weren’t seeing the kind of social distancing that we need in order to slow the spread of coronavirus,” Carney said. Local officials can choose tighter beach restrictions.

Carney already ordered casinos be closed, and that restaurant and bars restrict their operations to take-out, drive-thru and delivery services.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.