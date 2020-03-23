Gov. Carney orders Delaware schools remain closed through May 15 to fight spread of COVID-19

Delaware Gov. John Carney has ordered all Delaware schools to remain closed through at least Friday, May 15 to fight the spread of coronavirus.

“On March 13, after significant discussion with superintendents and charter school leaders, I ordered public schools to close through this Friday, March 27,” said Gov. Carney.

Gov. Carney added, “This two-week period was intended to help school leaders and educators plan for what came next. “We have spent a significant portion of the last week discussing plans for remote instruction, the delivery of meals, and other social services. This is an unusual time – but children still deserve access to a quality education, and families rely on the social services we deliver in our schools every day. We’ll continue to work directly with school leaders on these important issues.”

The are currently at least 87 cases of COVID-19 in Delaware, according to public health officials.

Delaware Gov. John Carney on Sunday issued a stay-at-home order, closing “non-essential” businesses to attempt to blunt the intensity of the spread of the novel coronavirus.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

Gov. Carney announced he intends to formally recommend that no school district or charter school extend its school calendar beyond the end of June. The State of Delaware has submitted a waiver to the U.S. Department of Education requesting Delaware be exempt from state testing this year to focus their efforts on student instruction.

Advertisement

RELATED COVERAGE:

Stay-at-home order issued in Del. starting Tuesday; COVID-19 cases jump to 64

Delaware beaches closed to help slow spread of COVID-19

How COVID-19 has impacted Delaware Valley so far

Interactive map tracks spread of COVID-19 globally

WHO: Type of cough may differentiate coronavirus from cold

___

Read a letter that Governor Carney sent Monday night to families, educators, and school leaders.

Click here for a list of school meal sites.

Click here the Delaware Department of Education’s list of remote learning activities and other resources.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP