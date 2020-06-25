Gov. John Carney delays start of phase 3 in Delaware due to people not following health precautions

article

Delaware Governor John Carney announced Thursday that he is delaying the state from moving into phase 3 of the reopening plan due to people not following basic public health precautions.

The state was expected to move into phase 3 on Monday, June 29. Carney says he now plans on making a decision early next week regarding the start of phase 3.

“Too many Delawareans and visitors are not following basic public health precautions. We’ve heard and seen concerns especially in our beach communities, in restaurants, in gyms, and at sporting events. Now’s not the time to let up. You’re required to wear a mask in public settings. Keep your distance from those outside your household. These are common sense steps that, frankly, are not that difficult to follow. And they’re a small price to pay for keeping our friends and relatives out of the hospital," Carney said in a statement."

RELATED: Delaware personal care businesses permitted to open with 60% capacity Monday | Delaware experiences “uptick” in coronavirus hospitalizations, Gov. Carney says

Hair salons, barber shops, tattoo services, massage therapy services, nail salons, spas, facials, and similar services were permitted to reopen with 60% capacity Monday.

Delaware’s Governor John Carney reported in his Tuesday update that there has been an “uptick” in hospitalizations and a small rise in cases, especially in those 18 to 34 years old.

Advertisement

“If you’re at a party down at the beach house you’re probably not paying a lot of attention to wearing a mask — seeing an uptick there,” he said.

Carney said that the jump in cases concerned him.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP