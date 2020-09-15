Gov. John Carney, U.S. Sen. Chris Coons win Democratic primaries in Delaware

article

Gov. John Carney and U.S. Sen. Chris Coons have easily beaten back challenges to win their Democratic primaries in Delaware.

Carney coasted to victory Tuesday over David Lamar Williams Jr. and Coons defeated progressive activist and political newcomer Jessica Scarane to advance to November's general election. Carney was elected governor in 2016 after serving three terms in the U.S. House.

He served two terms as lieutenant governor from 2001 to 2009 but lost the 2008 Democratic gubernatorial primary to Jack Markell. Coons has served in the Senate since winning a special election in 2010 to fill the seat vacated by Joe Biden upon his election as vice president in 2008. Coons was reelected in 2014 to a full six-year term.





___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!