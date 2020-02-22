Gov Phil Murphy announces operation to remove tumor from kidney

article

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has announced, using his official Twitter account, he has a tumor on his left kidney.

Gov. Murphy went on to explain he will have surgery to remove the tumor. He also says his prognosis is good and the tumor was detected early.

From there, Gov. Murphy talked about the need for better healthcare services in New Jersey and across the United States.

Anyone can view Gov. Murphy's official Twitter feed here.

