Gov. Phil Murphy declares state of emergency following 11 presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in NJ

There are currently 11 presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in the state of New Jersey, officials announced Monday. State officials disclosed the two newest cases at an afternoon press conference.

Late Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency and a public health emergency, effective immediately, to ramp up New Jersey’s efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to New Jersey health officials, one of the newest identified patients is an 18-year-old who had close contact with a positive case in New York.

Another newly identified patient made contact with the disease through friends who traveled to Milan, though the friends themselves tested negative for the virus.

One of the newest patients was reportedly exposed to the virus at a conference in Boston. The Department of Health indicated that 170 people at the Boston conference are presumed positive for the novel coronavirus.

Among the other patients with presumptive positive cases are a 32-year-old man from Hudson County and a 70-year-old man from Bergen County and a Camden County man in his 60s.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday introduced the state's COVID-19 response team, issuing new guidelines on precautions and preventative measures the state plans to take.

Rowan University announced they are adding an extra week to spring break to give time to make coronavirus prep adjustments. At this time, no one at Rowan has tested positive for COVID-19. There has not been a decision to move in-person classes to online when spring break ends March 27.

The map below illustrates where confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus exist across the world. See mobile version here.

