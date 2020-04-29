Gov. Phil Murphy to meet with President Donald Trump at White House

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will meet with President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday to discuss COVID-19 testing and financial assistance.

The governor announced the news on Twitter late Wednesday night.

"We will work together to defeat this virus and ensure that New Jersey emerges from this crisis stronger than ever," he wrote.

The news come as the Gov. Murphy announced that New Jersey golf courses and parks will reopen on May 2. Murphy says social distancing guidelines will continue to be mandated and masks are recommended when six feet separation is compromised.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (Edwin J. Torres/Governor's Office)

New Jersey health officials announced more than 2,400 new cases of coronavirus and 329 new deaths on Wednesday. The state total now sits at 116,264 cases and 6,770 deaths.

