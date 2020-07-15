Gov. Tom Wolf imposes restrictions for restaurants, bars, gatherings as COVID-19 cases rise

Governor Tom Wolf announced new restrictions for restaurants, bars and gatherings in Pennsylvania as cases continue to rise throughout the state.

“During the past week, we have seen an unsettling climb in new COVID-19 cases,” Gov. Wolf said. “When we hit our peak on April 9, we had nearly two thousand new cases that day with other days’ cases hovering around 1,000. Medical experts looking at the trajectory we are on now are projecting that this new surge could soon eclipse the April peak. With our rapid case increases we need to act again now.”

Alcohol sales will only be allowed while purchasing food and sitting at the bar will be prohibited. Cocktails to-go will still be permitted. In addition, nightclubs are prohibited from conducting operations until further notice.

Restaurants and bars previously allowed to offer indoor dining at 50 percent during the green phase will only be allowed at 25 percent capacity, while outdoor dining will still be allowed.

Under the order, indoor gatherings will be reduced to 25 people and outdoor gatherings will have a capacity of 250 people. Wolf also encouraged employers to offer telework. The new order takes effect Thursday.

Gyms and fitness centers can remain open.

Pennsylvania’s recently elevated statewide virus numbers have been driven in large part by increased spread in the Pittsburgh area, where officials attribute the spike to younger people and others congregating in bars and restaurants.

Allegheny County, which has already imposed temporary restrictions on restaurants and bars, reported 246 additional infections on Wednesday from tests performed between June 30 and July 14. Infections numbers have also been up in counties ringing Allegheny.

The health department reported 994 new positive virus cases Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to more than 97,000. The health department reported the results of nearly 29,000 virus tests, the highest one-day total since the beginning of the pandemic.

Health officials also reported 26 new deaths.

The Philadelphia school district, meanwhile, announced Wednesday that it plans to resume limited in-person instruction in the fall, with most students in class just two days per week and learning remotely the other three.

Earlier this month, Wolf issued a mandatory mask order throughout the state requiring face coverings whenever leaving your home.

