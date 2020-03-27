Gov. Wolf signs 4 bills in response to spreading coronavirus outbreak

article

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed four bills Friday in response to the rapidly spreading COVID-19 novel virus. The bills are touted as beneficial to the state's healthcare and school system, voting rights and unemployment.

Gov. Wolf enacted House Bill 1232, which puts $50M towards purchasing medical equipment for hospitals, nursing facilities and emergency medical services.

The governor says this funding will ensure an increase in desperately needed beds, ventilators and other personal protective equipment as the state continues to deal with a "surge" in new patients.

Senate Bill 751 was also signed by Gov. Wolf on Friday. The bill waives the state's 180 day school year requirement, provides for continuity of education plans and ensures school employees are paid during the closure.

Additionally, Bill 751 gives the Secretary of Education the authority to waive student teacher and standardized assessments.

Gov. Wolf also enacted Senate Bill 422, which makes adjustments to the election process; including moving state's primary election from Apr. 28 to Jun. 2. The bill also allows polling sites to begin counting ballots the morning of election day, instead of having to wait until polls close.

Other considerations were made to allow municipalities to temporarily merge polling places without court approval.

The fourth and final bill signed by Gov. Wolf on Friday makes applying for unemployment compensation easier for workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Among several mandates, the bill requires the Department of Labor & Industry to waive the one week waiting period and job search and work registration requirements for some.

The Department of Labor and Industry said unemployment compensation claims exceeded 50,000 on Monday, and Tuesday’s filings were on course to exceed that number.

