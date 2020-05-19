Gov. Wolf to sign bill allowing cocktails to-go for licensed businesses

article

Governor Tom Wolf has said he will sign a bill this week that will allow for the sale of cocktails to-go for licensed businesses in Pennsylvania that lost more than a quarter of their average monthly sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill, which was introduced by Rep. Perry Warren, D-Bucks, would amend the Liquor Code to clarify the process for a referendum on whether to allow for the sale of liquor in their municipality in a primary, municipal or general election.

“It’s not about me, it’s about our residents offering another opportunity to them and to our businesses working so hard to stay alive and to keep our residents fed during this crisis,” Warren told FOX 29 last month.

House Bill 327 will allow licensed restaurants and hotels that lost the monthly sales during the pandemic to sell prepared beverages or mixed drinks for off-premise consumption in quantities of 4 oz. to 64 oz. during the disaster emergency and mitigation period.

