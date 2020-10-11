Gun violence claims the life of 54-year-old woman in Holmesburg

article

A 54-year-old woman was killed Saturday night after she was shot in Holmesburg.

Officials said police responded to an address at Torresdale and Shelmire Avenues Saturday, just after 10 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Responding officers found the 54-year-old woman with one gunshot wound to the head. According to authorities, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials had few other details. An investigation is ongoing.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

