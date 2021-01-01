Gun violence continues as new year begins with at least 5 shot overnight in Philadelphia

The new year did not stop gun violence from raging across the city of Philadelphia as police report at least five people were shot overnight, including a double shooting just before the clock struck midnight.

Officers in West Philadelphia were called to East Girard Avenue around 11:30 for what they believed was a car crash. Police found two people shot inside the car, including one victim who had reportedly been struck in the head.

Information is limited on what lead to the shooting and crash as of Friday morning. Both victims were taken to Temple Hospital in unknown condition.

Just minutes into 2021, police in South Philadelphia say a man was shot and killed on the 100 block of West Ritner Street. No word on what lead to the shooting, but authorities were also investigating the area of Fitzgerald Street.

The gunfire continued through the early morning as police report two people were shot in the head during shootings in Southwest Philadelphia and Bridesburg. The condition of the victims remains unknown at this time.

Meanwhile, a woman is expected to recover after she was grazed by a bullet on 20th and Walnut Streets around 2 a.m.

