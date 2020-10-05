Gun violence Monday pushes Philadelphia to 361 homicides so far this year

article

The gun violence continued on Monday as the number of homicides in the city grew to 361, making it the deadliest year since 2007 where 391 murders were reported for the year.

Philadelphia police say a 29-year-old man and 48-year-old woman were found shot to death inside a home on North Lambert Street in West Oak Lane Monday night. So far, no arrests have been made but a weapon was recovered on the scene.

Earlier in the day, a 27-year-old was shot three times in the head on South Corlies Street in South Philadelphia. The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police say a 22-year-old man was shot multiple times on Fanshawe Street in Oxford Circle around 5 p.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead on the scene. A man in his 20s was shot in the head on Brill Street in the city's Crescentville neighorhood. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

On Monday afternoon, a 21-year-old man was shot and killed in the Lowe’s parking lot on Columbus Boulevard Monday.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

