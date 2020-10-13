Gunfire disrupts a West Philadelphia neighborhood, critically injuring a 15-year-old boy

article

A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition Tuesday night after he was shot multiple times in West Philadelphia.

Police were called to the 800 block of North 48th Street Monday night, a little before 9 p.m. for a reported shooting, officials said.

When the responding officers arrived, they found the 15-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, including to his chest and back.

The boy was taken by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was placed in critical condition.

Police say no arrests have been made. An active investigation is underway.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

