Gunman accused of killing 2 during White Settlement church service identified

The gunman who was fatally shot after opening fire inside a North Texas church was reportedly a man from nearby River Oaks.

FOX 4 sources identified him as 43-year-old Keith Kinnunen.

Court records from Tarrant County show he was arrested in 2009 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and again in 2013 for theft of property.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton spoke with reporters Monday morning across the street from the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement.

The FBI and other law enforcement officials still have not determined a motive for the deadly shooting. Paxton said it will be a difficult task since the shooter is dead, adding they would need a written statement from the gunman beforehand.

The city’s police chief said the gunman entered the church at about 10:50 a.m. Sunday and sat down with the congregation. He got up from his seat while members were receiving communion, pulled out a shotgun and fired it.

Two people were killed before Kinnunen was fatally shot by Jack Wilson, a church member who was part of an armed, volunteer security team.

Wilson said there had been concerns about Kinnunen in the church before he opened fire and he was being watched by the security team.

“I don’t feel I killed an individual. I killed evil. That’s how I’m approaching it. That’s how I’m processing it,” he said. “I don’t see myself as a hero. I see myself as doing what needed to be done to take out the evil threat.”

Paxton said a law passed by the Texas Legislature back in June made it clear that people with a concealed handgun license could carry firearms in churches as security. He believes that law helped insure the West Freeway Church of Christ was prepared to deal with the deadly threat.

"I very appreciative to the Legislature -- Dan Patrick the lieutenant governor, the governor, the speaker -- for carrying the legislation that really made it clear to churches that they could prepare for an incident like this. And I do hope that through this tragedy that more churches will prepare in the way that this church did not just in Texas but really across the nation," he said.

Paxton said the courageous security team helped prevent a much larger loss of life.

The FBI is interviewing Kinnunen’s associates, adding that he was “relatively transient” but has roots in the area.