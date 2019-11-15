Gunman wounds man, young boy at NJ high school football game

A gunman opened fire at a New Jersey high school football game, wounding two people.

The shooting occurred Friday night at Pleasantville High School during a playoff game against Camden High School, touching off "mayhem" as fans and players frantically ran for cover.

Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner says one of those wounded was a young boy, who was airlifted to a children's hospital in Philadelphia "with some serious injuries." A witness said the boy suffered a gunshot wound to the neck.

SkyFOX flew over the scene after gunshots rang out at a high school football game.

Police recovered a firearm from the scene, FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson reported.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.