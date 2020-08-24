Guns, cash, drugs and nearly 40 arrested in Kensington Initiative, officials announce

article

Guns, nearly $500,000 in cash, fentanyl, cocaine are among the many items seized in Kensington Initiative, as well as the arrest of over a two dozen individuals, state and local officials announced Monday.

The seizure was the result of an eight-month investigation into three drug trafficking organizations in Kensington.

Authorities say search warrants were executed Wednesday and Thursday mornings across 30 places in Philadelphia, netting 20 guns, 174 bottles of xylazine, $480,000 in cash, 23,000 doses of fentanyl, 26,000 doses of cocaine and the arrest of 36 people.

The Kensington Initiative is lauded as a partnership of local, state and federal law enforcement officials designed to disperse and shatter criminal drug organizations in Kensington.

“Every dose of these drugs, every firearm we picked up was capable of killing someone,” Attorney General Shapiro stated. “I am here today in Kensington to reinforce our continued promise to this great city: We are still here. We will not turn our backs on this community.”

Various law enforcement agencies participating in Kensington Initiative included Philadelphia police, the DEA, Homeland Security, SEPTA Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Bensalem Police Department, Central Bucks Regional Police K9, Warrington K9 and Hatboro Police Department K9, among others.

