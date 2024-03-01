Gunshots fired at car on 476, with child in vehicle, in apparent road rage incident: officials

A terrifying turn of events on 476 in Delaware County Friday afternoon as a shooting on the highway led to two vehicles crashing, one with a child inside, and a driver injured.

The scenario played out Friday, around 12:30 in the afternoon, officials said, on the northbound side of the highway, in Radnor Township.

Pennsylvania State Police determined the 62-year-old driver of a Honda Civic fired gunshots at another man’s vehicle, who had his 8-year-old son in the back seat, while they were driving on the highway.

As a result of the shooting, the vehicles crashed into each other. Because of the crash, the Honda was then disabled on the embankment.

As first responders arrived, they found the victims unharmed in their vehicle, while the suspect was taken to Paoli Hospital for treatment of his injuries, which authorities said were minor and not life-threatening.

The highway was shutdown for a few hours for an investigation.