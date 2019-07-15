Hahnemann hospital plight spurs aid pledge, Sanders rally

article

Pennsylvania officials say they're willing to spend millions to help patients of a hospital that's slated to close as Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders comes to Philadelphia to press officials to keep Hahnemann University Hospital open.

Gov. Tom Wolf and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said Monday that it isn't responsible to give taxpayer money to hospital parent company CEO Joel Freedman or his venture capital firm.

They accused them of taking Hahnemann into bankruptcy court to protect profits they extracted from the 495-bed hospital and community.

Wolf and Kenney are pledging up to $15 million to help Hahnemann patients and the community's health care needs and want the federal government to match that and cover the company's debts of $40 million to the state and city.

Sanders will kick off a rally at the hospital at 2 p.m. Monday.

Community members protest the closure of Hahnemann University Hospital.

The hospital is working to find placement for all residents and fellows completing their training at Hahnemann.

A labor union representing 800 registered nurses at Hahnemann called for an intervention, calling it "a safety-net hospital" for underserved communities.

Hahnemann also owns St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, which Freedman said: "will remain open."

In April, 175 people were laid off at Hahnemann, which first opened as a homeopathic medical college in 1848.

Hahnemann is a Level 1 trauma center with 496 beds and approximately 2,500 employees.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.