Haverford Twp. police seek help identifying man they say approached a young girl

article

Police in Haverford Township are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man, they say, approached a young girl Thursday afternoon.

Officials say an eight-year-old girl was leaving Cardinal John Foley School on foot Thursday, September 26, about 3:25 p.m. She reached the intersection of Overbrook Terrace and West Hathaway Lane in Ardmore when a man, approximately 55-years-old, approached her, asking if she needed a ride. The girl told the man no and rushed to a neighbor’s home.

The man is described as having an average build, thinning white hair and no facial hair. Officials say he was driving a light-colored Lexus mid-size SUV.

Anyone with information regarding the man or the incident is urged to contact Haverford Township Police at 610-853-1298 extension 1159 or email at mtravaline@havpd.org.