Hearing delayed for Mount Laurel man seen in video hurling racial slurs

The scheduled hearing for a New Jersey man who was seen on video hurling racial slurs at neighbors in a South Jersey neighborhood has been postponed, according to Burlington County prosecutors.

Edward Mathews, 45, was originally charged on Friday with bias intimidation and harassment after video of an altercation between him and some neighbors made the rounds on social media.

The video showed Mathews shouting racial slurs at the other neighbors involved during a six-minute rant. When police showed up, Mathew's behavior continued as he then directed some of his anger at the officers who were called to the scene.

Mathews was arrested Monday night by Mount Laurel police who say new evidence had come to light from videos of the encounter that showed him spitting on the victim.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's office now said Mathews will be held in Burlington County Jail pending a detention hearing that was slated for Friday. Officials have not said what caused the hearing to be delayed.

More information is expected to be announced on Thursday.

