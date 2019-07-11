Hearings for men accused in murder of Curtis Jenkins III set for Thursday

Hearings for two men authorities say are connected to the kidnapping and murder of a Camden man are scheduled for Thursday.

32-year-old Brandon Beverly is accused of killing 20-year-old Curtis Jenkins III earlier this month.

Investigators say Jenkins, the grandson of the Camden City Council President, was kidnapped, tied up and beaten during a meal delivery last Monday. He was found dead inside an abandoned home on the 1100 block of Liberty Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

His body was wrapped in a sheet and a plastic bag was placed around his head, according to authorities.

22-year-old Jalen Carr is currently facing robbery charges in connection to the case after investigators say he stole a phone that was later used in Jenkins’ kidnapping and murder.

Family and friends pay tribute to Curtis Jenkins III.

Police say they don't believe Jenkins' disappearance was a random act, but rather a "calculated plot to entrap and abduct the victim." His manner of death was ruled homicide by asphyxiation.

According to court papers, Beverly texted pictures of bound and blindfolded Jenkins asking his family asking for ransom for his release.

Jenkins will be laid to rest on Saturday.