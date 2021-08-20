Strengthening Henri prompts hurricane alerts in New York area

As Tropical Storm Henri makes its way up the Atlantic coast of the United States, the National Weather Service has issued a number of serious weather alerts for the New York metropolitan area, including hurricane alerts. Henri is expected to gain hurricane status as it approaches Long Island and New England.

A Tropical Storm Warning is posted for New York City as parts of the city could see 4" of rain and 50 mph wind gusts. That warning was also posted for parts of New Jersey.

Hurricane Warnings and Storm Surge Warnings are in effect for Suffolk County on Long Island and parts of southern Connecticut. The National Weather Service said the storm poses an extraordinary threat to life or property. A Tropical Storm Warning and a Storm Surge Watch are in effect for Nassau County on Long Island. Tropical Storm Watches and Storm Surge Watches are in effect for New York City, Westchester County in New York, and a number of counties along the coast of New Jersey.

Forecasters said Henri was expected to become a hurricane Saturday. It was expected to be at or near hurricane strength when it makes landfall midafternoon Sunday, which the hurricane center said could be in New York’s Long Island or southern New England, most likely Connecticut.

Henri was veering a bit further west than originally expected, and if that track holds, it would have eastern Long Island in its bullseye rather than New England, which hasn't taken a direct hit from a hurricane since Hurricane Bob in 1991, a Category 2 storm that killed at least 17 people.

New York hasn’t had a direct hit from a major hurricane season storm since Superstorm Sandy wreaked havoc in 2012.

"Heavy rainfall from Henri could result in considerable flash, urban, and small stream flooding, along with the potential for widespread minor and isolated moderate river flooding," a National Weather Service advisory states .

"As Tropical Storm Henri moves toward Connecticut and is expected to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane, I will be requesting a pre-landfall presidential emergency declaration to provide the state with federal assistance needed for storm response," Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. "In addition, I will be declaring a state of emergency in advance of the storm making landfall, which will enable the state to take any actions necessary to respond and protect the people of the state."

Lamont warned Connecticut residents that they should prepare to "shelter in place" from Sunday afternoon through at least Monday morning, as the state braces for the first possible direct hit from a hurricane in decades.

Utility companies are warning that the storm could knock out power, possibly for several days.

"We're preparing for tropical storm force winds and rain, which may reach the area Sunday and cause service problems," Con Edison said in an email to customers. "Con Edison has secured extra crews to respond to any outages or other service problems."

PSEG Long Island said crews were system checks and preparing extra supplies.

"Given the potential intensity of the storm, some outages may last up to seven to 10 days," PSEG Long Island said in a news release. "The eastern end of Long Island is expected to experience the most severe weather and impact."

(National Weather Service New York)

Coast Guard officials are warning both commercial and recreational boaters to be aware of the dangers related to the coming storm and try to stay off the water.

"The Coast Guard’s search and rescue capabilities degrade as storm conditions strengthen. This means help could be delayed," the Coast Guard said in an advisory. "Boaters should heed weather watches, warnings, and small craft advisories."

The Coast Guard is also urging people to stay off the beach because of the danger from storm surges and rip currents.

"Wave heights and currents typically increase before a storm makes landfall. Even the best swimmers can fall victim to the strong waves and rip currents caused by tropical storms or hurricanes," the Coast Guard said. "Swimmers should stay clear of beaches until local lifeguards and law enforcement officials say the water is safe."

New York City officials are closing Cedar Grove Beach, Coney Island Beach, Manhattan Beach, Midland Beach, Orchard Beach, Rockaway Beach, South Beach, and Wolfe's Pond Beach to swimming and wading on Sunday and Monday.

(National Weather Service New York)

Summary of Watches and Warnings

SOURCE: National Hurricane Center

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

South shore of Long Island from Mastic Beach to Montauk Point

North shore of Long Island from Oyster Bay to Montauk Point

Greenwich Connecticut to Chatham Massachusetts

Nantucket, Martha's Vineyard, and Block Island

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

South shore of Long Island from west of Mastic Beach to East Rockaway Inlet

North shore of Long Island from west of Oyster Bay to Flushing

Flushing New York to west of Greenwich Connecticut

North of Chatham Massachusetts to Sagamore Beach Massachusetts

Cape Cod Bay

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

South shore of Long Island from Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point

North shore of Long Island from Port Jefferson Harbor to Montauk Point

New Haven Connecticut to west of Watch Hill Rhode Island

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

Watch Hill Rhode Island to Sagamore Beach Massachusetts

Nantucket, Martha's Vineyard, and Block Island

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

Port Jefferson Harbor to west of New Haven Connecticut

South shore of Long Island from west of Fire Island Inlet to East Rockaway Inlet

New York City

What Do the Terms Mean?

These definitions are adapted from the National Weather Service.

Storm Surge Warning

The danger of life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the coastline is expected during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. This is a life-threatening situation.

Hurricane Warning

Hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

Tropical Storm Warning

Tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

Storm Surge Watch

Life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the coastline is possible in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

Hurricane Watch

Hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

Tropical Storm Watch

Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.