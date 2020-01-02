Hilltown Township standoff suspect charged with rape, aggravated assault

Authorities say one person is in custody following a standoff situation in Hilltown Township that lasted over 11 hours.

According to police, the situation began around 8 p.m. Wednesday night on the 1900 block of Hilltown Pike.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports that the standoff began after police attempted to arrest 48-year-old Curtis Fish on charges of rape and aggravated assault of a 35-year-old woman.

According to police, the woman escaped Fish's home through a side window and called police from a neighbor's home.

SWAT members broke down the door of the home and found Fish hiding inside a closet. Keeley says police believe Fish was under the influence of drugs during the standoff.

The victim is reportedly sedated at a nearby hospital.

