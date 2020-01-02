Expand / Collapse search

Hilltown Township standoff suspect charged with rape, aggravated assault

By
Published 
Updated 41 mins ago
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Police provide update on Hilltown standoff

FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the latest on the standoff situation in Hilltown Township.

HILLTOWN TWP., Pa - Authorities say one person is in custody following a standoff situation in Hilltown Township that lasted over 11  hours.

According to police, the situation began around 8 p.m. Wednesday night on the 1900 block of Hilltown Pike. 

FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports that the standoff began after police attempted to arrest 48-year-old Curtis Fish on charges of rape and aggravated assault of a 35-year-old woman.

According to police, the woman escaped Fish's home through a side window and called police from a neighbor's home.

SWAT members broke down the door of the home and found Fish hiding inside a closet. Keeley says police believe Fish was under the influence of drugs during the standoff.

The victim is reportedly sedated at a nearby hospital.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP