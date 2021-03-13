Hilltown woman harassed cheerleading team members through text messages, police say

article

Authorities in Bucks County are investigating after a Hilltown Township woman allegedly anonymously harassed young members of a cheerleading team through text messages last summer.

Raffaela Spone, 50, has been charged with misdemeanor counts of cyber harassment of a child and harassment, officials announced on Saturday.

Investigators from Hilltown Police Department in July received information about a young woman being harassed by an unknown person through text message. During the investigation, authorities found more victims who were all members of a Doylestown cheerleading team.

According to an affidavit, Spone is accused of doctoring photos of at least one victim to show them naked, drinking alcohol, or smoking. Other photos that were allegedly manipulated by Spone included disparaging remarks and comments about the young victim's appearance.

Investigators traced the phone numbers used by the sender to Spone's residence in Chalfont, according to documents. Authorities seized phones, laptops, Verizon internet equipment and a smart TV during a search warrant in December.

Data analysis corroborated the allegations made against Spone, including six dates from July to August that matched when the victims received the harassing messages, according to court documents.

Spone was arrested on Mar. 4 and is scheduled to appear in court at the end of the month.

