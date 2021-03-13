Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 8:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
2
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 8:00 AM EDT until SUN 10:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County

Hilltown woman harassed cheerleading team members through text messages, police say

Published 
Bucks County
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Raffaela Spone. Credit: Hilltown Police Dept.

HILLTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Bucks County are investigating after a Hilltown Township woman allegedly anonymously harassed young members of a cheerleading team through text messages last summer.

Raffaela Spone, 50, has been charged with misdemeanor counts of cyber harassment of a child and harassment, officials announced on Saturday. 

Investigators from Hilltown Police Department in July received information about a young woman being harassed by an unknown person through text message. During the investigation, authorities found more victims who were all members of a Doylestown cheerleading team. 

According to an affidavit, Spone is accused of doctoring photos of at least one victim to show them naked, drinking alcohol, or smoking. Other photos that were allegedly manipulated by Spone included disparaging remarks and comments about the young victim's appearance.

Investigators traced the phone numbers used by the sender to Spone's residence in Chalfont, according to documents. Authorities seized phones, laptops, Verizon internet equipment and a smart TV during a search warrant in December.

Data analysis corroborated the allegations made against Spone, including six dates from July to August that matched when the victims received the harassing messages, according to court documents.

Spone was arrested on Mar. 4 and is scheduled to appear in court at the end of the month. 

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter