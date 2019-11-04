House fire displaces Allentown family

An Allentown family is out of their home after Fogelsville volunteer firefighters say flames spread through the chimney Monday morning. It happened around 6:45 a.m. on Farm Bureau Road.

Thankfully, no one was hurt and the family was able to get out in time. There is a lot of damage to a little girl’s bedroom, but fire chief says it could have been so much worse. The cold air is here and the professionals warn families to act now.

“The main thing you can do is check or change your filter,” said John Davis, who runs the family business Davis Home Services with his wife Stacie in Cherry Hill.

He suggests you call a professional before you have a problem.

“A lot of time you have the problems and they are never during the day. So the main thing is we can come out and prevent unnecessary break downs," Davis explained.

Davis also says to check your air filters, chimneys, plus smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to keep your family safe.

“It does not take long to do. Check or change it. Replace it,” said Davis. “Have a professional check out your system," he said.

As for the Allentown family affected in the house fire, a neighbor tells FOX 29 they are unable to stay in their home for the next three to four months. You can support them by visiting their GoFundMe page.