How to watch the Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Parade on FOX 29

The Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Parade will air live on FOX 29 and FOX29.com this Sunday, March 15!

Kathy Orr, Bob Kelly, and Chris O’Connell will be covering all the action as the marchers parade through the City of Brotherly Love.

This year, FOX 29 will be carrying the entire parade on two of our TV stations.

The parade will air from 12 p.m. to 1:30 on FOX 29, and on BUZZR from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The parade will be available from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on FOX29.com

BUZZR Channels:

Comcast - Ch. 246

Fios - Ch. 487

Cablevision - Ch. 95

RCN - Ch. 74

Service Electric- Ch. 107

Dish - Ch. 245

The parade will be re-broadcast in its entirety on FOX 29 on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17th.

