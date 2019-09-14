Human remains of a child found at Smyrna, Del. little league field, officials say

article

Human remains are found at a little league field in Smyrna, Delaware and officials believe the remains are of a child under the age of 10.

According to authorities in Smyrna, an investigation began Friday afternoon at the Little Lass fields.

Details are few, but Smyrna Police confirm the human remains found at the little league field are of a child, possibly a child under the age of 10.

The Kent County Medical Examiner is helping in the investigation.

Anyone with knowledge regarding the investigation are urged to contact Smyrna Police at 302-653-9217.