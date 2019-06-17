Human torso reportedly found in man's car after chase, authorities say

A severed human torso was reportedly found in a Tennessee man's crashed car after an attempted traffic stop.

Authorities discovered the body after pulling over 29-year-old Dorrae Debrice Johnson, according to arrest records obtained by WATE-TV.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop Johnson around 3:30 a.m. Sunday for driving erratically in a 2006 Chevrolet Impala, authorities said.

As the trooper walked toward the vehicle, Johnson allegedly yelled out of the window that he had to get to his family's home and drove off, according to WATE, citing arrest records.

Dorrae Debrice Johnson, 29, is pictured in a booking photo. (Photo credit: Knox County Sheriff's Office)

The trooper pursued Johnson as he took an exit off of the interstate. Authorities said that Johnson hit a concrete sidewalk and blew a tire.

“The vehicle continued traveling in eastbound lanes onto a concrete sidewalk and struck and killed a pedestrian near the white fog line near the eastbound lane of travel,” a Tennessee Highway Patrol report states. “The driver continued on until he lost control of the vehicle and hit a utility pole.”T

Johnson then got out of the car and started running before eventually being taken into custody, authorities said.

he trooper noticed Johnson smelled of alcohol and, had bloodshot, watery eyes and was staggering, according to WATE, citing arrest records. Johnson admitted to authorities that he was "blitzed," the station reported.

When a trooper went to turn off the ignition to the car, they spotted a severed torso on the passenger-side floorboard that was missing its lower half, according to the station. When authorities asked Johnson who was in the car with him, he reportedly said he and the passenger had switched seats.

Authorities found the rest of the victim's body at the “scene of impact,” including the victim's wallet, according to WATE.

The victim was identified as Darryl Eugene Butler. Authorities believe Butler was a pedestrian who was allegedly hit in the roadway and killed by Johnson.

Johnson was charged with vehicular homicide, evading arrest and driving while license revoked, online records show.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.