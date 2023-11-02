Hundreds converge on 30th St. Station in protest for Gaza, disrupting rush hour traffic

Hundreds of people are gathered both inside and outside 30th Street Station in Philadelphia.

They are calling on local, state and national leaders to demand a ceasefire in Gaza.

Inside, the protest slowed rush hour travel, at one point, blocking the doors.

Some of the entrances and exists at the station are now closed and police are directing passengers where to go while monitoring the situation.

This is not the first protest in Philadelphia. A pro-Gaza rally ws held Saturday at City Hall, demanding a ceasefire.