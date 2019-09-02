Hurricane Dorian: Brandywine SPCA to help evacuate 100+ animals from Carolina shelters
GEORGETOWN, Del. - As Hurricane Dorian continues to pummel the Bahamas, a Delaware Valley nonprofit is pitching in to help animals in need.
Brandywine Valley SPCA, in partnership with GreaterGood.org and ASPCA, is working to evacuate shelters in the Carolinas before the powerful Category 4 storm reaches the United States.
The animals will arrive Tuesday on a Wings of Rescue flight from South Carolina.
More than 100 dogs and cats will be evacuated from Carolina shelters Tuesday before being flown to the Delaware Valley.
“The animals are up for adoption now at shelters at risk of flooding,” the Brandywine Valley SPCA wrote in a Facebook post. “Moving them saves their lives and allows local resources to focus on local pets impacted by the storm.”
FURTHER INFORMATION
How to help: Volunteer | Foster | Donate
Animals available for adoption: Dogs | Cats
Other resources: Pet owners in need | Lost pets | Pet surrenders
The nonprofit’s Animal Rescue Center in Georgetown, Delaware, will act as its “hurricane hub.” From there, animals will be distributed among its shelter partners.
Those interested in donating to the Brandywine Valley SPCA can do so here.