Philadelphia weather: How will the potential tropical cyclone impact the Philly area?

A tropical weather system is battering the Carolinas with heavy wind, rain and the threat of flooding.

The National Hurricane Center says the cyclone will steadily weaken as it makes its way inland. However, there are already reports of roads becoming impassable from high water levels.

FOX 29 Meteorologist Kathy Orr says the Philadelphia area will see some rain, humidity, and clouds from the potential tropical cyclone, but nothing that will cause those impassable roads.

As the tropical cyclone moves inland, because its circulation was not tight enough, it did not get a name. As FOX Weather Philly guest and National Weather Service Meteorologist Sarah Johnson explained earlier Monday.

This cyclone would have been named Tropical Storm Helene.

All the heavy rain is moving inland causing significant flooding in Wilmington, North Carolina, the Carolinas.

Though there are several flash flooding reports with this system, there are not many tornado warnings.

Folks in our region should expect the system to create showers and some high humidity as potential tropical cyclone number 8 is moving with 35 mph winds.

As it moves inland in the northwest direction at 7mph over the next 24 hours, Orr says it will continue to weaken.

Since South Jersey, Delaware and parts of Bucks and Montgomery Counties have been quite dry, the rain to come is needed.

However, we won’t get excessive rain from this.

Philadelphia can expect half an inch to an inch of rain.

Here is the forecast for the rest of the week:

TUESDAY: Cloudy Skies, Muggy. High 81.

WEDNESDAY: Humid, with Tropical Showers. High 73.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Shower Chance. High 74.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High 79.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 74.