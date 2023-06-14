I-95 collapse: City leaders set to announce reconstruction plan, timeline for repair of damaged sections

Just days after a tanker carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline crashed under near I-95, causing part of an overpass to collapse, city leaders and officials are set to announce the timeline for repairs as part of a reconstruction plan.

On Sunday, a tanker truck with 8,500 gallons of gasoline was traveling in the northbound lanes when it overturned on the curve of an off-ramp, officials say.

The crash caused gasoline to leak into the roadway and sparked a large fire under I-95 at Cottman Avenue, causing it to collapse into the roadway underneath it.

The collapse left the tanker operator, 53-year-old Nathaniel Moody, whose family says he was an experienced driver with more than 10 years of experience, dead.

It also left the northbound and southbound lanes of I-95 closed between the Woodhaven Road and Aramingo Avenue exits.

The damage has caused delays and traffic nightmares for commuters in Philadelphia, the Delaware Valley, and across the northeast.

In a Tuesday press conference, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said the collapse could lead to higher shipping costs for local consumers.

As the National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate the crash and subsequent collapse, officials will be announcing details about the reconstruction project.

Governor Josh Shapiro, Philadelphia Building & Construction Trades Council Business Manager Ryan Boyer and leaders with the Philadelphia Building Trades will speak on Wednesday at 11 a.m. to provide updated plans for the project and a timeline for repairs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.