I-95 shut down near Newark, Delaware following police pursuit

Motorists in Delaware should expect delays Friday morning after police activity prompted lane closures near Newark.

Police say both northbound and southbound lanes of I-95 in the area of Route 896 will be shut down for an ‘extended period.' The closure followed an apparent police pursuit.

Delaware State Police say the incident is contained at this time and there is no threat to public safety.

SKYFOX was over the scene where several police vehicles could be seen on the highway, as well as a school bus.

Police are also advising the public to avoid the area.

