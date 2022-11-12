I-95 South crash: Several lanes shut down near Center City

article

A crash on Interstate 95 has shut down several southbound lanes Saturday morning.

The crash occurred between Interstate 76 and Columbus Boulevard, affecting access to Center City.

All lanes were previously shut as crews began clearing the scene, but two lanes were re-opened as of 7 a.m. allowing some traffic to slowly flow through.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say they are investigating a crash that lead to the weekend back up on the typically busy interstate. No word on injuries at this time.