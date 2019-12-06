I-95 southbound closed in Bristol after serious crash, car fire

Pennsylvania state police are investigating a serious crash that shut down the southbound lanes of I-95 in Bristol Friday morning.

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. between the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Route 413.

All southbound lanes were closed following the multi-car crash that caused at least one of the cars to catch fire.

Officials have not yet confirmed the number or severity of any injuries.

FOX 29’s Bob Kelly says drivers can detour around the closure by exiting at Route 413 and getting right back on I-95 South.