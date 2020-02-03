I-95 southbound closed in Newark due to tractor trailer crash, hazmat situation

article

A serious crash and hazmat situation involving a tractor trailer has closed I-95 southbound in Newark, the Delaware Dept. of Transportation says.

The crash reportedly occured in the area of Ottis Chapel Road overpass near the Maryland state line just before 10 a.m.

Officials say the area is expected to remain closed for an "extended period of time" as crews work to clear the crash and investigate the incident.

All traffic is being detoured from Route 896 southbound to Route 40. DelDOT says travelers should expect delays.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP