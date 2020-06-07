article

When six teenagers decided to organize a peaceful protest after the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, they never imagined it would turn into the massive and historic event that it did.

Jade Fuller, Emma Rose Smith, Kennedy Green, Nya Collins, Mikayla Smith and Zee Thomas had never met until each decided something needed to be done in light of the current events impacting the nation.

Kennedy Green, Nya Collins, Jade Fuller and Emma Rose Smith during the demonstration. (Photo credit: @not_alex_kent_)

Before Thursday, they say they expected around 800 or 1,000 people to show up to their protest, so you can imagine their amazement when their push for change drew at least 10,000 people together, peacefully, according to FOX17 Nashville.

Upwards of 10,000 people showed up for the peaceful demonstration. (Photo credit: @not_alex_kent_)

"Although it can be hard to see that teens can do something, we just showed you yesterday that teens can do something," Fuller said.

Girls using megaphones during demonstration. (Photo credit: @not_alex_kent_) (@not_alex_kent_)

"It's very important that we had this protest so like us as a next generation could use our voices to tell people that we are going to make a change," Thomas said.

"I'm happy that people are starting to open their eyes and realize that there is a problem with the system," Green said. "That the system is built for the oppression of minorities, and I'm proud to see that many people want justice.“

"You need to join, you need to speak out against it, even if you feel uncomfortable, because this is how we make change, and it's not going to come alone," Emma Rose Smith said.

These ladies are not done trying to make a change in their community. To keep up with their exploits, follow them on Instagram: @teens.4.equality.

Massive demonstrations against racism and police brutality filled some of the nation’s most famous cityscapes over the weekend and into the week, with tens of thousands of people marching peacefully in scenes that were more often festive than tense.

Wearing masks and urging fundamental change, protesters gathered in dozens of places from coast to coast while mourners in North Carolina waited for hours to glimpse the golden coffin carrying the body of native son George Floyd, the black man whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police has galvanized the expanding movement.

Congressional Democrats are preparing a sweeping package of police reforms, which is expected to include changes to immunity provisions and creating a database of use-of-force incidents. Revamped training requirements are planned, too, among them a ban on chokeholds.

Minneapolis officials have agreed to ban chokeholds and neck restraints and require that officers stop colleagues who are using improper force. California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the state’s police-training program to stop teaching officers a neck hold that blocks blood flowing to the brain.

The police chief in Bellevue, a wealthy city near Seattle, largely banned officers from using neck restraints, while police in Reno, Nevada, updated their use-of-force policy.

Tens of thousands of people also gathered in cities far from the United States to express anger over the death of George Floyd, a sign that the Black Lives Matter movement against police brutality is resonating with wider calls to address racism from Australia to Europe.

Floyd, a black man, died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck even after he pleaded for air while handcuffed and stopped moving.

Some 20,000 people rallied in Munich, while thousands more took part in protests in Frankfurt and Cologne.

In Paris, several thousand demonstrators ignored a protest ban — issued due to the coronavirus pandemic — and assembled within sight of the U.S. Embassy, kept back by imposing barriers and riot police.

In central London, tens of thousands staged a rally outside Parliament Square, invoking Floyd's memory as well as people who died during police encounters or indifference in Britain. Some protesters ignored thickening rain clouds and later headed toward the U.K. Home Office, which oversees law enforcement and immigration, and to the U.S. Embassy.

Many dropped to one knee and raised their fists in the air outside the gleaming embassy building south of the River Thames. There were chants of “Silence is violence” and “Color is not a crime.”

The majority of those marching wore masks and other face coverings, and appeared to make an effort to adhere to social distancing guidelines by walking in small groups.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.