Incoming college freshman worried about fate of fall semester

The 2020 senior class has been through a lot. The COVID-19 global pandemic upending their senior years and now it's threatening to impact their college experiences as well.

Madison Holland, an incoming St. Josephs freshmen from Maryland, says her class cannot get a break.

“I’d be really upset because it’s the one thing that I’m really getting to look forward to right now because for me it feels like senior year is over," Holland told FOX 29.

Current Temple freshmen Christopher Berger is a media studies and production major. He says things already feel like students are not getting what they paid for.

“That’s a big part, too. I’m paying for all the facilities at Temple, and obviously I don’t get to do that, so I mean a refund would be great, 100 percent,” he said.

He adds learning online is anything but the college experience.

"It's boring so when you’re bored you don’t learn much so that’s why participation is great for good teachers," Berger said.

Reiley Bagenstose is ready her next chapter at Temple this fall. She’s just praying it’ll be in person and not virtually.

“I'd be really upset because, like I said, I had a not so good high school experience and I’m really excited for college and I already have my roommates. We’re all really close and excited so it would really suck to not be able to have the end of a senior year and also not have a freshmen year for college.”

So far, no decision regarding the fall semester has been made.

