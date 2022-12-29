Expand / Collapse search

Injury accident closes all eastbound lanes on Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Twp., N.J.

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Camden County
FOX 29 Philadelphia
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. - An accident on the Atlantic City Expressway has closed all eastbound lanes Thursday evening in Camden County.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. near mile marker 38, in Winslow Township.

Injuries have been reported, and possibly involving a child.

Traffic is being rerouted to the westbound lane, with just one westbound lane getting by.

Authorities did not release additional details regarding the accident.